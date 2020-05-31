Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Today, I declare that I am in the secret place of the Lord my God, far from the dangers of this age. Because he died and rose from death, my life is preserved for his sake, my body shall not be broken, my blood will not be shed, I will not die their death or fear their fear, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I am in peace, I am favored above the rest; I am preserved in holiness. I experience God's love, goodness, peace, power and anointing wherever I turn to. Angels will do my bidding, and my enemies will bow to me. I am established in his purpose, I am victorious over sin, and I reign in life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The law of sin and death cannot hold me down; I am seated above every strange spirit of this age, I am too blessed to be cursed, and I abide in total safety. I am a child of the King, I am flying by grace and I am dignified for a purpose, in Jesus mighty name, amen. I will remain Rapturable!

Have a good morning and enjoy great new week