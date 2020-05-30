Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

My beloved, Jabez's situation became a reference point in history and scriptures. His own mother called him sorrow, but God reversed that to glory and he ended well.

I pray this morning that within the remaining days of your life, God will reverse every sorrowful declarations of man on your life to extreme joy and happiness, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Any derogatory name pasted on you by man shall be replaced with new names that God's Mouth shall pronounce from today, henceforth. Surely, your territory will be enlarged like that of Jabez's, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is still coming back again. Are you ready?

Good morning and have a restful weekend.