Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 05 - 2020

O lord, let your favour, your unlimited grace and abundant blessings, locate us your children today and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, please help us to be at the right place and at the right time as we search for our daily bread today henceforth. May the peace of God Almighty continue to locate us, so that we will always live to exalt the goodness of God, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have an awesome day