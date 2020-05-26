Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Genesis 1:11 And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so.

Whenever God speaks, it surely comes to pass; this is because, God says what he means, and means what he says.

Beloved, that same Almighty God, will speak over your life in these remaining days of the month and beyond.

He will command everything around you to produce good fruits and seeds of favour for you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will speak to those negative situations in the world to turn around for the good of his children. May all that God had said, is saying, and will say, concerning you and your loved ones come to pass despite the challenges around the globe, in Jesus mighty name amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed day.