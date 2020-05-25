Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Psalm 34:4 I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. Beloved, as you seek the Lord today, this week, he will arise and deliver you from all your fears. In other words, the Lord will address all areas of your concern, and be glorified through you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

What shall we then say? If God be for us, who can be against us?” Brethren, echo it loud and clear, because God is for us, sickness, disease, want and all other forces of darkness, shall not be able to come against us, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!.

Good morning, and have a fruitful week.