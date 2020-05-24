Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, anxiety is a deadly enemy and only the peace of God can counter it. God's peace is the result of taking our cares to him in prayer. When we pray, God changes things and changes us as well to see situation through the eyes of faith instead of fear.

Dwelling in the presence of God helps us to see beyond the temporary circumstances to his eternal purpose. This will change the way we see, the way we live and the way we are.

Therefore, be anxious about nothing. Put all your trust in the lord and surely, God's goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life, and you shall dwell in the house of the lord for ever, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Fear not for God is in control and victory is sure. Stay safe. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a productive new week.