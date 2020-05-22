Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

" I will lift up my eyes unto the hills, Where does my help comes from? My help comes from the

The LORD which Made Heaven and Earth"(Psa:121v1-2)Beloved, As you call upon THE LORD this day, he will hearken to your supplications and manifest his word upon you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will take you to a higher place befitting royalty. He'll take you to an altitude where only nobles can reach, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. He will lift you above every mountain before you. You will attain, abide and bounce to unlimited heights of achievements, your testimony shall abound, you shall be a wonder to behold, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Doors that rejects others shall grant you undeniable access, mountain that others sweat to climb and slip off midway, you shall climb to the top without stress and be sustained at the pinnacle of success by the powerful name of Jesus amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a restful weekend.