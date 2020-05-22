TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 22, 2020

Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 05 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Brethren, your dreams, focus, mission, desires, expectations, ambitions and many more shall definitely be fulfilled, Covid -19, Lockdown, notwithstanding. May God open new ways of blessings for you and your family, anoint you afresh for greatness, make you candidate of favour in everything, everywhere and every area of your life, in this hard times, and always, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

In the midst of these blessings coming your way in no time, brethren make God, the centre of your enjoyment. Remember that Jesus is coming back again. Be Rapture conscious! Stay safe!

Good morning and have a fulfilled day.


