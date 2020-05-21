Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Beloved, no matter how long those ugly situations in your life have lasted, or will still last, God will open your eyes to new Revelations about himself, the manifestations of what he can do, and what he is already doing.

This is because he will surpass your expectations, restore your joy and that of the world's again in unimaginable ways, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God reach out to you and your family; at those very needs, more than he did for Abraham, this season and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Be blameless! You shall be happy for it. Stay safe! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a glorious day.