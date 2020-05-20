Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Dear father in heaven, I will never cease to be thankful for the amazing love, grace and mercies that you constantly shower on me on daily basis. Today, I lift up my hands in total submission to your power to continue to strengthen me, protect me, prosper me and above all, to continue to put the mark of the blood of Jesus on me so that I will continue to be invincible and invisible to COVID-19 as long as it exists, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank you father for your presence in my life, my work, family and dreams. May today be as beautiful as the love you have for me, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have an amazing day.