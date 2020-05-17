Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, always look back with satisfaction, look forward with hope, look up with confidence and appreciate what God has done for you secretly and openly, then, give thanks to him. May he continue to look after you and your family. May he make what is coming better than what is on ground for you, open the doors of success, allow you more opportunities for greater things ahead, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May Almighty God continue to insert endless peace in your heart and may he continue to protect you and I against Corona virus in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a resourceful new week