Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

“For You are my lamp, O Lord; The Lord shall enlighten my darkness. For by You I can run against a troop; By my God I can leap over a wall.* 2 Samuel 22:29-30.

By the power in the name of Jesus Christ, I dispel the confusing darkness on your way. You are declared unstoppable as you advance into the God-ordained life amidst the present pandemic, epidemic and pestilence, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whatever situation and circumstance, living or non-living, that is standing as an opposing troop on your way up and out of these "lockdown", is shattered by the rock of ages, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord God shield you from any form of danger, destruction, despondency, darkness, demonic suggestions, diseases, damages, death, friendly enemies and gloom, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend