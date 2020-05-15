TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 15, 2020

Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 05 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Devine favour is better than labour because labour will pay you to an extent, but devine favour will give you what you require. Devine favour will give you overwhelming satisfaction.

Therefore, I stand on the solid rock of ages and decree into your life, that you will be highly favoured by God and men, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Isaiah 65:24, "And it shall come to pass that before they call, I will answer. Brethren, before you try to figure out any situation, God will work it out for you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May this be your testimony henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable!
Good morning, have a great day and stay safe.


