Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 05 - 2020

Exodus 3:17 - And I have said, I will bring you up out of the affliction of Egypt.

Brethren, no matter how long this Covid - 19 Pandemic lasts, God will definitely bring us out of it, and take us to higher grounds, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Beloved, in no distant time, God will turn afflictions of this season, and our troubles in life, into our season of merriment. Surely, for the difficult times and the delay we have encountered this year, God will compensate with the treasures stored somewhere in heaven for us, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Yes our God is able to deliver and save those who trust in him. Put your total trust in him and watch what he would do for you. Remain Rapturable! Good morning, and have a joyous day.