Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 05 - 2020

Noah and his household spent 150 days in a 'lockdown' inside an ark because of the flood God sent to destroy the world. Amazingly, God met all their needs and they never lacked. To the glory of God, all that boarded the ark survived the lockdown and saw its end. Today, I pray that we will see the end of this lockdown, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

That same God that made provisions for Noah and his family, will miraculously meet our needs in mist of this chaos that has befallen the whole world. Because we're in God's agenda, COVID-19 can never decide our fate, neither can it overrule the special plans God has for us this 2020, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.