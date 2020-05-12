Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

It's Another Beautiful day! Bless Him! Bless Him! Bless Him!

SONG : Yes my Lord is able, He's able, I know He's able, I know my Lord is able to carry us through,

For He has healed the broken hearted, He set the captives free, He healed the sick, raised the dead and walked upon the sea, my Lord is able, He's able, I know He is able, I know my Lord is able to carry us through.

Beloved, may this continue to be our song as we navigate through these turbulent storms and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

It shall soon be over, and we shall sing songs of victory. Keep trusting in God always and Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a song-filled day