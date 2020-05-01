Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

2 Cor 12:9: And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.

Beloved, you are welcome to the month of MAY being our covenant month of "RESTORATION." Our God through his grace shall keep us safe and protected through out this challenging times, and above all, our God will restore all that we have lost during this lockdown period and we will come out of it greater than we were before it came, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remain Rapturable for Jesus is coming back again!

