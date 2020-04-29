TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 29, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 04 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
The Lord Almighty spoke in Haggai 2:9 that 'The new temple will be more splendid than the old one and there He will give his people prosperity and peace'.

Brethren, tap on this word of God with faith and see how things will turn around for your own good, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God by his glory and power, fix all we've lost during this Corona virus period. May God remove all our fears and bless us with stable good life, good health and prosper us to the end, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and remain blessed.


