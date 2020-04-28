Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

By the power that comes from the name of our lord Jesus Christ, the outbreak of this Coronavirus will not stop us from advancing into the centre of the will of God for us this 2020, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every blessing, greatness, fulfillment, God has destined for us this year will remain untouched despite the lockdown, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God's hand will lift us above this strange disease, put us in a position to possess our inheritance in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Do not let this present mystery and misery take away your joy and most importantly, your faith in God. Be steadfast in the lord, for Corona virus will pass. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a joyous day.