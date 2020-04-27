Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

The bible says in psalm 23:4 "though I walk through the valley of shadows of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me", the shield of God Almighty is upon you and your family during this pandemic period, you don't need to fear but rather fear God and believe in him for total healing and also put your trust in him for his intervention in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Also read Psalm 34:4 says, I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.

You need Jesus in you life right now, to fight for you. My prayer for you today is that this evil COVID-19 disease will not penetrate into your life, those of your familys'; and most importantly, the pandemic will end in praise, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I pray that you will see the good of the land despite all the economic crises in the whole world, in Jesus mighty name amen and amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.