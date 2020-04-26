Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Merciful God, during this lockdown, please watch over us and our families, protect and keep us safe, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May Lord arise and have mercy on us, may his wind blow away every spirit and symptom of COVID-19. Let not a single deadly virus remain in our midst, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the power of our lord Jesus Christ, give us satisfaction in place of suffering, abundant life in place death and hope, restoration and revival in every area of our lives, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

I cover you and your family with the blood of Jesus. Stay safe, and worship God from wherever you are, for our God is everywhere.

Good morning and have a joyous new week.