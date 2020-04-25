Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Deu. 31 vs 8 "The Lord is indeed going before you...He will be with you; He will not fail you or abandon you. Do not be afraid or discouraged".

Beloved, be bold to take that step of faith. Fear not and don't allow the activities of this season to overwhelm or discourage you. The Lord himself will be with you and your family. He shall walk with you to perfect his good purpose in your lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will not allow any disease or virus to affect you or any member of your family. Nothing is impossible when God is involved. Your safety together with that of your familys' is guaranteed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will make all good things available unto you, so as not to feel the Lockdown. You and your own are completely safe and protected, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

No matter what, stay in his presence and remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a wonderful weekend.