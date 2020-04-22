TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 22, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 04 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness (lamentation 3:22-23)

Brethren, do all the necessary practices to stay safe. More importantly, pray for God's intervention and protection. May God Almighty, who is our protector and preserver of our lives continue to safeguard us from covid 19 disease, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have an enjoyable day.


