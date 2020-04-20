Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Beloved, God will make you greater than you are. He will show you more ways than you know and make your future brighter than you can ever think of in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the beauty of God's love touch your heart this morning and may all that you wish for come to pass, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord that destroyed the garment of shame upon the blind Bartimeus, shall destroy Corona virus and sanitize the whole world, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.