Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 04 - 2020

Ps 130 Out of the depths I have cried to thee, O LORD. Lord, hear my voice: let your ears be attentive to the voice of my supplications. If you, LORD, should mark iniquities, O Lord, who could stand? But there is forgiveness with You, that You may be feared.

I wait for the LORD, my soul waits, and in his word do I hope. My soul waits for the Lord more than those who watch for the morning- yes, more than those who watch for the morning. O Israel hope in the LORD: for with the LORD there is mercy, and with him is abundant redemption. And he shall redeem Israel from all his iniquities.

Beloved, may the Lord overlook our iniquities, forgive us and be attentive to our supplications for a free coronavirus world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Watch, hope and wait for his abundant redemption which shall not be far from now. In his mercies, he will indeed redeem us and our households, the world in entirety from all these mess, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Continue keeping your hopes high on him with awe! Remain Rapturable!

Good Morning and have an awesome day.