Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 04 - 2020

Hurrah! It's Another Easter! Christ Is Risen, He Is Risen Indeed! Hallelujah! It is a privilege to be part of this year's Easter celebration! Praise God!

Math. 28 vs 5 - 6a But the angel answered and said to the women, "Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, He is risen.

Beloved, because Christ died and was resurrected, today, we mark this victory, Coronavirus notwithstanding. He is no more in the grave, and so are you. Whoever or whatever will go to look for you in your yesterday(unpleasant or ugly past), will never see you no more, because you arose with with our lord Jesus Christ, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May you and members of your family continue to have victory over death and sin, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

WITH JESUS, YOU AND YOUR HOUSEHOLD ARE SURE AND SAFE ALWAYS!

Let the significance of Christ Death among other things, form the basis of your Easter celebration. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have memorable Easter celebration.