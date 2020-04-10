Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Praise God For Making You See Another Day! He Is Worthy of Our Praise!

Eph. 1 v 17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the father of glory may grant you a spirit of wisdom and revelation, of insight into mysteries and secrets, in the deep and intimate knowledge of him.

Beloved, in this season, when scientists and even powers that be, are confused, God will grant them, as well as us, deep revelation of himself and also give us insight into the mysteries of this Covid -19.

He will show us the secrets we need as his children to prevail, stay safe, and come out in the end complete and unhurt, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

May such revelation and insight, result to a relationship with God that will go beyond Covid-19, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Continue to obey God. Stay Safe! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have pleasant day.