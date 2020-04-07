Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Psalm 91 5 vs 8 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day, nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday, A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee. Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

Beloved, this morning, I stand on the word of God, in this Psalm and decree that as long as these ugly happenings last, we and our households will remain spectators and not participants, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The mark of the blood of Jesus is on us, Corona virus with all its viral nature will not recognise us.The eye of the Lord is upon us and our households, therefore no virus shall befall us, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Fear not, only believe, and continue to live right. Stay safe! Remain Rapturable! Good morning and have a blessed and glorious day.