Today's Christian Devotion 04 - 04 - 2020

Revelations 3:10" I also will keep thee from the hour of temptations which shall come upon all the world. " 2 Peter 2:9 says: Then the lord knows how to rescue the godly from trial and keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgement.

Brethren, with the current realities of life and death, heaven and hell and indeed looming end of the world and coming judgement becoming very real than speculations, mirage, myth, figment or religious bigotry, we need God more than before.

Let us surrender our lives to the author and finisher of our faith. I pray that at the end of the global lockdown, when we shall count, you and your family members shall not be missing, in Jesus mighty name amen. Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a glorious weekend.