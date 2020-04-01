Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome to another new month.

Brethren, who would have thought that the long awaited year 2020, a year we waited for with so much aspirations, so much anticipation to actualize our goals, would come with a ravaging plague that is about to consume the whole world.

In the bible, we learnt that when the Israelites offended God and his anger got kindled against them, he inflicted them with a plague. Brethren, you and I have sinned against God, we have really come short of his glory, we're no longer worthy to be called his, hence this Corona virus.

Let us repent and go back to God who is slow to anger and abounding in love and faithfulness. Always remember this:

No mountain is higher than Jesus. No problem is bigger than Jesus. No enemy is stronger than Jesus. No sin is too dark for Jesus to cleanse. No situation is too difficult for Jesus to handle. May God grant our penance and grant us another opportunity to come back to him, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapturable! Happy new month.

Good morning and have a sober reflective day.