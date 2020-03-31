Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Heavenly Father we know that at times, life’s journey leads through dark valleys. Psalm23:4 says"....though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me,...." Lord, in this valley of pestilence (COVID-19), be with us and give us the necessary courage to go through it, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Help us to remember that however dark the valley may be, darkness can never overcome the Light (John 1:5). Help us not to close our eyes to the Light of salvation, of healing and of deliverance at this time.

Remove every blindfold that will not allow us to see the glory of Christ even in all these things we are passing through, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

(2Corinthians 4:4). Comfort and support us, strengthen and uphold us. Above all, we ask you to make yourself real to us at this time as our trusted master and friend; in this changing life, you are always the same: yesterday, today and forever,(Hebrews 13:8) in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.