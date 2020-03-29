Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Isaiah 3:10 Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. Beloved, It is indeed well with us all, in Jesus mighty name amen. Brethren, God will give us a breakthrough through all

these Corona virus saga. It is a time for sober reflection, a closer look at our lifestyles in the light of his words. This is the time to have a re-appraisal of our lives and draw closer to God. May God grant us the strength to overcome it all, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The dawn of everyday will breathe in a fresh air of God in our lives. His joy, peace, strength, love shall abide with us as we navigate this unpredictable phase of our lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. As we observe the lockdown, we lockdown every vulnerability to sin, poverty, sicknesses, affliction, falsehood, fear, anxiety and all the wiles of devil, in Jesus, mighty name, amen.

Jesus is coming back again, if you miss heaven, you will not miss hell.

Good morning and have a sober reflective day.