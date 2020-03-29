Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Isaiah 25 vs 8 He will swallow up death in victory, he shall abolish death forever and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth, for the Lord has spoken it.

Beloved, the Lord our God has never said a thing and not do it. He never starts a project he cannot finish.

Therefore this morning, I join my faith to yours and declare, anything that has brought fears or tears to your eyes, shall be terminated, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This Corona virus that has caused this lock down that will limit our movements, which might in turn affect our aspirations for 2020, the power of our God shall overturn and destroy it, and you shall neither see nor hear about it no more, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Wherever you are, keep abiding in God, and God in you! Bear more fruits of righteousness, for Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a joyful Sunday.