Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 03 - 2020

Zacharia 2 vs 5 For I, says the Lord, "will be a wall of fire around her, and I will be the glory in her midst ".

Brethren, this is a sure promise from God Almighty himself! Rejoice for victory Is here!

Beloved, God in the above scripture said, that in this critical times, he will not send his angels, but will be the protection himself, for us and our families. He will also be the Glory in the mist of all that is happening around us, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God who does not lie, fail or disappoint, fulfil all he has promised us and our families now and always, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

What Is happening now all over the world, calls for sober reflection! Think Rapture! Think Heaven! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a glorious weekend.