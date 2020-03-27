Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Let Us Adore God For Another beautiful Day! He Deserves All The Praise!

Malachi 4 vs 2 But for you who fear my name the sun of righteousness shall arise with healing in its wings; and you shall go out and grow fat like stall-fed calves.

Hallelujah, there is a great assurance from the Lord for those who fear his name.

Beloved, the Sun of righteousness shall arise to bring HEALINGS in all the areas of your life that need to be healed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. In this time of confusion and crisis all over the world, you will remain continually in God's secret place and under the shadow of his wings.

The lord shall keep you stable and strong from any virus and weapons of this dark world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. In the mist of all these chaos, may God continue to release his blessings to you. Remain strong in him now and always. Nothing has changed God's plans for you and your household this 2020, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed day.