Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 03 - 2020

Brethren, today, I declare civil war in the camp of your enemies. The Lord of hosts will force them to fight each other until they utterly destroy themselves, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As the Lord singled out David and made him king and a man after his own heart, so shall the Lord single you out for favour. The same God who fed generations of people in the wilderness without setting up a kitchen, will not allow you and your family to suffer hunger, even in this period of lockdown, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As little key opens big door without much effort, from today your little effort will bring success that will make your story a global news in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a happy lockdown day. 😆😆😆😆