Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 03 - 2020

Job 14:7 " For there is hope of a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease.

2 Kings 13:21 “And it came to pass, as they were burying a man, that, behold, they spied a band of men; and they cast the man into the sepulchre of Elisha: and when the man was let down, and touched the bones of Elisha, he revived, and stood up on his feet."

Brethren, It does not matter how deteriorating your case may be, you will come back. Stop looking back to what happened, start looking forward to what God will do. Your case is not over, you will soon laugh again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

When Jacob heard that Joseph was alive, his soul revived again. You will receive good news in no time that will revive your soul. The Hand of God is available for you to lift you up. You will rejoice again, you will still give that testimony, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning, and have a fruitful day.