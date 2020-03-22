Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Revelation 21:5 "The one sitting on the throne said, See, I am making all things new! He said, Write this: These words are trustworthy and true.’”

Brethren, this morning, I stand on the infalliable word of God and declare that no matter the sad situation all over the world, no matter the rapid spread of Corona virus around the world, God who sits on the throne, is turning things around for his own and you and your household are not exempted from God's blessings and healing, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God shall restore your hope and bring your expectations to pass, everything will turn around for your good, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Be expectant. Keep abiding In him and his words, trusting him wholly. Remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a great new week.