Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, may the Lord expose every agent acting like a friend but reporting your case to the enemies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Hear me child of God, what God has started in your life, he will perfect and complete; that your project shall not stop and NO MAN is permitted to stop you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God grant you grace for accomplishment and NO ABANDONED PROJECT shall be found in your dwelling, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.