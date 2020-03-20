Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

The walls of Jerusalem was in ruin for 140 years but was rebuilt by Nehemiah within 52days. Nehemiah 6:12-19. Before this, there were many opposition and enemies, external and internal but they could not stop the work because Nehemiah and his men were determined in their resolve through the mercy of God.

Therefore Brethren, I pray for you and your family this morning, the Lord shall give you the grace of accomplishment; what took your father, mother, predecessor or colleagues many years to struggle without achieving, the Lord shall grant to you in just a moment, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord shall give you results and evidence that will silence your accusers,opposers, and enemies, the hand of God shall be made manifest in your works and dealings to achieve your aim in life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a successful day.