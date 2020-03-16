Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Thank God for the Privilege to see Another week Hallelujah!

3 John vs 11. Beloved do not imitate evil, but imitate good, he who does good is of God, he who does evil has not seen (discerned or experience) God, has enjoyed, no vision of him and does not know him at all.

My Beloved, this is the heart beat, agenda and plan of God for us, his children. To always imitate good, forgiving one another and to experience true relationship with him, our God, Separating ourselves from lies, gossips and wickedness. May God grant us the true spirit of repentance, forgiveness and reconciliation that we may also prosper, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Be In his presence always, but most importantly, follow his heart beat for you.

Good morning and have a glorious new week.