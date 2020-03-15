Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome To Another Glorious Sunday! A Day With Multiple Promises!

Isa 65 vs 24 It shall come to pass that before they call, I will answer; and while they are still speaking, I will hear.

Beloved, we serve a God who honours His words more than His highly exalted name. Our God is very faithful.

God's word in Isaiah 65 vs 21 says you shall live out your days, build and dwell in them, plant vineyards and eat thier fruits.

His words in Isaiah 66 vs 12 says He will give peace to you and your family like a river and glory(wealth) like flowing stream.

Your hearts and bones shall flourish like grass and rejoice, Isaiah 66 vs I4.

All these and many more shall be your portion, because his word said it, this Day, this Month, this Year and Years to come, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

There are also Mansions In Heaven with many rooms(Jn 14 vs 2)! Do not Miss Yours! Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have blessed new week.