Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 03 - 2020

Romans 8:30 And those whom He thus foreordained, He also called and those whom He called, He also justified (acquitted, made righteous, putting them into right standing with Himself). And those whom He justified, he also glorified (raising them to a heavenly dignity and condition or stage of being).

Beloved, the blood of Jesus Christ speaks better words than that of Abel. It washes, cleanses and acquits us of every iniquity, unrighteousness and puts us in a right standing with himself daily. May the Lord who called us before our existence, keep justifying and forgiving us, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May he bring us to the place and point where we can live and do that which is right in his sight at all times. May the lord also help us to fulfill the purpose of our existence here on earth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember, you're called by God, therefore, keep living as his. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a joyful weekend.