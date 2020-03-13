Today's Christian Devotion 13 .- 03 - 2020

Listen to article

What A Wonderful Thing To Be Up This Friday Give God All The Praise!

2 Cor 9 vs 8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.

Beloved, this day, mercy, grace and peace will be multipled in your life beyond measures. The Lord Almighty will use you to impact lives and proclaim his glory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will break all barriers limiting your achievements, goals, dreams. This day onward, you and own will arise and shine in good health and wealth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus remains our cornerstone stone. He is health and wealth Personified. Arise and shine in him and for him. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and enjoy a victorious day.