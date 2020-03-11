TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 11, 2020

Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 03 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Brethren, this morning, I pray that God will put an end to everything that is draining you and grant you extreme joy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you step out this morning, may the blessing of joy abide within you, may the blessing of peace rest upon you, may the blessing of love flow out through you, and may all the blessings of God be yours today and forever more, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, and have a prosperous day.


