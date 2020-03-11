Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, this morning, I pray that God will put an end to everything that is draining you and grant you extreme joy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you step out this morning, may the blessing of joy abide within you, may the blessing of peace rest upon you, may the blessing of love flow out through you, and may all the blessings of God be yours today and forever more, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, and have a prosperous day.