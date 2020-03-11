Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome To Middle of the week. Rejoice in the Lord for another day. If anyone is in Christ Jesus, he is a new creature. The old things have passed away, behold all has become new.

Beloved, because you are in Christ Jesus, and belong to him, every old thing in your life that is not planted by God, will begin to give way for the new things he has already started in you and your household to manifest, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

I pray this day that you will experience new beginnings and fresh start in your life and that of your loved ones. There shall be total transformation in every area of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Don't forget that you are dust, and unto dust you shall return, therefore establish a new relationship with Jesus today. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and have a beautiful day.