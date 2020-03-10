Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

When a door closes, when you have a setback, you have to remind yourself that the resources is not what's blessing you, it's the source. The Scripture says that as a child of God, even in the desert, you will prosper; your leaf will not wither.

Even in famine, you will have more than enough. It's showing us that even though circumstances may change, the source never changes. Because you're connected to the source (God), you will be blessed in the famine; you'll increase when others are decreasing, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed tuesday.