Today's Christian Devotion 09- 03 - 2020

Listen to article

King James Version Isaiah 54:4,10 Fear not; for thou shalt not be ashamed: neither be thou confounded; for thou shalt not be put to shame: for thou shalt forget the shame of thy youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of thy widowhood any more.

For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee."

Beloved, the Lord thy God shall look upon thee today and remember all his promises concerning thee and shall bring them to pass out of his mercy for his name's sake, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall not be put to shame and neither shall you be confounded in anyway, in Jesus mighty name amen.

Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a blissful day.