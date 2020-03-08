Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

In the remaining days of this month, the month of unity, God the father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost shall abide with you and you shall march into uncommon victory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall conquer, subdue, flourish, dominate, replenish and multiply, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This month, this year, the mercy of God shall fastrack your elevation. You shall pursue, overtake and take over your lost grounds. Therefore, every obstacle standing before you, shall bow, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a resourceful new week.