Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

This day, may the Lord God Almighty renew his covenant of protection upon your life and family. No weapon of the wicked fashioned against you and your family shall prosper, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your going out and coming in are secured in Christ Jesus. Every evil counsel and imagination in the camp of your enemies against your joy and well being shall be dashed to pieces, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every mischievous device of the enemy shall backfire. May the Lord God supply you all your daily needs and make your wishes and aspirations to come to pass, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.